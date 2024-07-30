Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Sahara dust often colors the sky in an eerie light. Now traces of it can be seen on the largest glacier in northern Italy. Experts are alarmed.

Rome – There was an unusually large amount of snow in the mountains this season from winter and spring. But in many places the white splendor of the glaciers has completely disappeared – the “eternal ice” shimmers in a dirty red color. Experts are currently observing this unusual phenomenon in Trentino (Italy) in particular. Layers of Sahara dust are clearly visible.

Red layer: Italy’s largest glacier covered with Sahara dust

The images of the glacier landscape seem unreal: a dark blanket covers the Adamello glacier complex in Trentino. Desert dust has changed the appearance of the glacier, as videos and photos from the Italian Commissione Glaciologica SAT (Società degli Alpinisti Tridentini) on Facebook show.

The Glacier Commission comments on drone footage of the Adamello-Mandrone glacier front towards the Genoa Valley with the words: “The situation is changing rapidly due to the temperatures of these days and the snow is exposing the glacier below.”

Phenomenon in the Alps a problem for the glaciers

In the spring of 2024, a strong southerly current brought tons of Sahara dust to Europe. Spectacular lighting conditions could also be seen in the sky in Germany, and so-called “blood rain” fell. The traces of this can now be seen in the Alps, especially on the glaciers.

Red layer on the Adamello-Mandrone glacier front. Sahara dust accelerates glacier melting in the Alps. © Screenshot Facebook/ Commissione Glaciologica SAT

Cristian Ferrari, the President of the SAT and long-standing member of the Glaciological Commission (Società degli Alpinisti Tridentini), explains according to suedtirolnews.it: “The Sahara dust particles that have settled on the snow surface change the albedo, i.e. the reflectivity of the snow.”

Sahara dust influences albedo effect

The higher the so-called albedo value, the more sunlight is reflected. A perfectly white body reflects and has an albedo value of one. A black body, on the other hand, which completely absorbs the radiation, has a value of zero, explains the glacier commission SAT on Facebook. Clean snow therefore has an albedo value of 0.9, which decreases the dirtier it becomes.

The Sahara dust is intensifying the melting process. The heavy layer of dust is causing the snow to melt faster, according to the SAT. And this is despite the fact that two months ago there was still an above-average amount of snow on the glacier. The ice is thus exposed to the sun in the summer months.

The Trentino glacier has been shrinking for years. Since 2015, an area loss of 50 hectares, the size of 70 football fields, has been recorded. It remains to be seen what effect the current snow melting caused by the Sahara dust will have.

The glaciers in Austria are also in a “terrible state”. According to experts from the University of Graz and the Austrian Alpine Association, their disappearance is unstoppable. Nevertheless, there are plans to build a new lift on an undeveloped Alpine glacier. (ml)