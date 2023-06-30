Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Clearly recognizable: Destroyed and/or abandoned Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and an abandoned Leopard 2 tank of the Ukrainian army (below). The photo is said to have been taken in the Zaporizhia region. © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

The losses in the disaster in the minefield near Zaporizhia are apparently higher than previously known. Ukraine lost a fifth of its Leopard 2A6 tanks from Germany.

Mala Tokmachka – A few days after the start of the second counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops attempted to push further south from the southern Ukrainian town of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhia region – and were thwarted by a minefield. High losses in Ukraine were already known, but show the true extent of the destruction now published pictures by a local photographer. According to the latest findings, 25 tanks and vehicles were destroyed within a few moments and with it the fighting power of an entire battalion, such as forbes recently reported.

Disaster in minefield destroys half of all Leopard 2R tanks in Ukraine

The West was slow to deliver main battle tanks in the Ukraine war, delaying the start of the second Ukrainian counteroffensive and giving Russia enough time to erect a massive bulwark of trenches, anti-tank obstacles and mines. A minefield devastated Ukraine in early June, destroying 25 vehicles, including 17 M-2s, four Leopard 2A6 tanks, three Leopard 2R mine clearance vehicles and one Wisent armored engineer vehicle – that’s according to loud forbes the strength of an entire battalion.

This means that Ukraine’s losses are significantly higher than initially known. A fifth of the entire Ukrainian stock of US M-2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and a fifth of the total of 21 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks from Germany were apparently destroyed in the minefield disaster. Finland had handed over all of its Leopard 2R tanks to Kiev with six pieces, the number was reduced by half, according to the report.

Two Ukrainian brigades try to cross “thick carpet” of mines in the Ukraine war

The 47th Assault Brigade and the 33rd Mechanized Brigade attempted to cross a minefield on June 8, shortly after the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, reports forbes. The goal of the troops was the Russian-occupied city of Robotyne and from there an advance to Tokmak and then to Melitopol – if the troops managed to break through the enemy lines.

But Russia was loud forbes was aware of this possible thrust in advance and had laid hundreds or even thousands of TM-62 mines close together in the area, each weighing around ten kilograms. The mines, placed just a few meters apart, resembled a “thick carpet”. The two Ukrainian brigades apparently walked straight into the trap that day.

Mine clearance vehicles led brigades in the Ukraine war, but apparently could not defuse all

The Leopard 2R deminers and the Wisent deminers plowed loudly forbes first through the minefield. Their task was to clear a path for the following vehicles. However, the special vehicles were apparently not able to remove all of the mines that had been laid close together. The M-2 and the MaxxPro armored personnel carriers of the 47th Brigade followed the minesweepers, with several M-2s and three Leopard 2Rs and a Wisent hitting mines and being destroyed. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian brigades were under Russian fire, some from helicopters.

Some of the Ukrainian vehicles could neither advance nor reverse at this point or were destroyed, which is why the crew got out and took their dead and wounded with them on their retreat, as from the forbesreport emerges. According to experts, a handful of the damaged vehicles and tanks could possibly take months to recover, but the effort and risk of salvaging would be too great. The US has already promised Ukraine to replace the destroyed US M-2 tanks, the replacement of the German-made Leopard 2A6 tanks is still open (bme).