The earthquakes that struck Turkey and part of Syria This Monday they already claim 3,055 lives, according to reports from the authorities, thus becoming one of the worst tragedies of recent times.

For that reason, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in which the flag of said country will be hoisted at half mast.

6 Şubat 2023 tarihinde ülkemizde meydana gelen depremler sebebiyle yedi gün süreyle millî yas ilan edilmiştir. Bütün yurtta ve dış temsilciliklerimizde 12 Şubat 2023 Pazar günü güneşin batışına kadar bayrağımız yarıya çekilecektir. pic.twitter.com/WsXvTpyr6y — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023

The damage can also be seen with the naked eye, as historic and residential buildings collapsed in a matter of seconds. It is the case of Diyar Galeria Bussiness Center, an emblematic site of the city of Diyarbakır.

Current view of Diyar Gallery.

Gaziantep was another of the cities that was most affected. There is located the Gaziantep Castle, which was built as a watchtower in Roman timesbetween the 2nd and 3rd centuries, but today it was reduced to rubble.

Turkey’s state news agency ‘Anadolu’ reported: “The iron railings surrounding the castle were scattered on the surrounding sidewalks. The retaining wall next to the castle also collapsed. In some bastions large cracks were observed.

This is what this tourist attraction looked like.

Inhabitants of Alexandretta (in Turkish İskenderun) have also documented the devastation of their city on their social networks. In these photographs you can see the panorama in front of one of its main roads, Prof. Muammer Aksoy.

You can see the Ontur and Emin hotels on the right.

The same image after the earthquake. See also One dead and 17 injured at the Medusa Festival after the stage fell Photo: Twitter: @Harun_Antakyali

Finally, the Antakya hospital, located in the central city of Hatay province, consisted of facilities that could care for patients of different specialties. “Our hospital is the only corneal transplant hospital in the region and has performed many corneal transplant surgeries in a short time,” he said on his website.

In addition, it had 66 individual rooms, including 4 suites, and a capacity for 187 beds. However, it collapsed after the tellurgic movements.

This is what the Hatay Province hospital looked like.

