The Russians say goodbye this Friday to the deceased opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, amid strict security measures arranged by Moscow authorities.

(Also read: Under the watchful eye of the Kremlin: this will be Alexei Navalny's funeral this Friday)

Navalny's supporters have warned on social media that police could hinder access to the church, where the funeral ceremony will begin at 2pm local time.

Both next to the temple, where the burning chapel is installed, and in the cemetery, where the politician will be buried, Metal fences were installed and significant police forces were deployed.



Men carry Navalny's coffin

Multiple surveillance cameras were also placed on the cemetery lampposts and other devices that can serve as internet and mobile phone signal inhibitors.

(Also read: Putin warns Western countries about 'real' risk of nuclear war)

Navalny's team plans to broadcast the opposition leader's funeral live on its YouTube page starting at 09:00 GMT. For nine days, Navalni's family denounced the authorities' refusal to hand over the politician's body after his death, which occurred in an Arctic prison on February 16 in unclarified circumstances.

Officers guard Navalny's funeral

But the difficulties did not end when the opponent's mother was finally able to collect the body of her son, whose death Navalny's relatives directly blame the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

(You may be interested in: 'We don't know if they will arrest those who attend the funeral': Navalnaya, Navalny's widow)

For a few days now, the opposition's team has been reporting obstacles in organizing the funeral. First, all funeral agencies refused to take care of the funerals.

Attendees at Navalny's funeral

Then the politician's co-religionists could not agree on the date of the funeral, because “there was not a single person available to dig a grave” on February 29, the day chosen by the family that coincided with Putin's speech on the state of the nation.

EFE