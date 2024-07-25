Russian and Chinese strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol over Russia’s Far East and the Bering Sea near the US state of Alaska, in what Washington described on Thursday as the first joint operation of its kind between the two countries.

The patrol, which was conducted on Wednesday and included bombers capable of carrying out nuclear strikes, came shortly after Moscow announced that the United States had deployed aircraft near Russian airspace.

“A group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Air Force and Xian-H-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese Air Force conducted a joint patrol over the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea and the North Pacific Ocean,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian strategic bomber Tu-95

“This was not a surprise to us. We closely monitored, tracked and intercepted these aircraft,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday.

Austin noted that it was “the first time the two countries have conducted a joint flight in this way,” but stressed that they “did not enter our airspace,” noting that the closest point they reached was 200 miles (320 km) from the coast.

US, Canadian aircraft escort Russian, Chinese bombers

US and Canadian aircraft intercepted the bombers, according to the US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD noted that the bombers “did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace,” saying their activity “was not considered a threat.”

Moscow said the patrol was carried out in accordance with international law and did not violate the airspace of any foreign country, explaining that “at certain stages” the group was accompanied by “fighters belonging to foreign governments”, and that the patrol lasted more than five hours.

According to Moscow, the patrol falls within the framework of the “military cooperation plan for the year 2024 and is not directed against third countries.”

For its part, the Chinese Ministry of Defense confirmed today, Thursday, that this air patrol was not targeting a “third party” and that it is in accordance with international law.

Chinese strategic bomber “Xian-H-6K”

“This operation does not target a third party, is in line with international law and is not related to the current international and regional situation,” said Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, adding that the patrol “tests and improves the level of cooperation between the two countries’ air forces.”

The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the planes taking off and landing, as well as aerial footage.

Moscow and Beijing regularly conduct similar exercises in other parts of the Pacific.

Strategic bombers can carry out nuclear and conventional strikes over long distances.