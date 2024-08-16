Driverless taxis are spreading in Chinese cities, with residents astonished by the scene “similar to a science fiction movie,” and this phenomenon is exciting people.

Chinese tech giants and automakers have invested billions of dollars in autonomous driving in recent years, following their American counterparts.

Wuhan, a large city in central China with a population of 14 million, has become the world’s largest laboratory for the sector, with 500 self-driving taxis known as “robot taxis” operating there, a world record.

Passenger in a robot taxi in China

A car of this type can be ordered via a simple mobile phone application, similar to the one used to order regular cars.

“It’s kind of magical, like something out of a science fiction movie!” said a resident named Yang.

Wuhan’s robot taxis are part of Chinese tech giant Baidu’s Apollo Go project, which received its first operating license in the city in 2022.

Discounted prices

Baidu’s fleet of self-driving cars now covers an area of ​​more than 3,000 square kilometers, more than a third of the city’s area.

Woman opens ‘robot taxi’ door by scanning QR code

When the car arrives at the designated pickup location, passengers must scan the QR code with their phones to unlock the car.

Prices were deliberately kept low, with a 30-minute ride costing just 39 yuan ($5.44), compared to 64 yuan in a regular taxi.

However, robot taxis currently make up only a small percentage of the tens of thousands of taxis and delivery vehicles driven by drivers in Wuhan.

A growing number of Chinese cities have launched self-driving-friendly policies, a trend encouraged by the government.

In this context, Baidu and its Chinese competitor Pony.ai have been testing several models with different levels of autonomy for years, often in industrial areas, which are less crowded than city centers.

Touch screen

In July, Shanghai authorities issued the first batch of temporary licenses for self-driving cars, and Beijing has approved the use of fully autonomous taxis in some peripheral areas.

Pilot projects are also being implemented in Chongqing (southwest) and Shenzhen (south), China’s technology capital.

Self-driving car “robot taxi” in Wuhan, China

Even if Wuhan’s Apollo Go taxis are able to detect obstacles and exercise extreme caution at intersections, the cars are still being monitored remotely by flesh-and-blood employees.

During a car ride, someone called the passengers, using the touch screen in the passenger compartment, to remind them to fasten their seat belts.