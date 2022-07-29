<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>River Plate presented this Thursday the bookmaker of Spanish origin Codere as the new main sponsor that will appear on the front of its shirt.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659073879618\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/604961da983a680a3bf7a46f71f6ae83deb3d868w_crop1659073346963.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="They work so that the Monumental de River is the stadium with the largest capacity in Latin America."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>They work so that the Monumental de River is the stadium with the largest capacity in Latin America.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659073880296\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/ff42e21002c425c9af2fe8070f017b0e483a3c7fw_crop1659073394135.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Codere, which has appeared on the sleeves of the jersey for a year, will replace Turkish Airlines as main sponsor from the first days of August."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Codere, which has appeared on the sleeves of the jersey for a year, will replace Turkish Airlines as main sponsor from the first days of August.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659073880597\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/612e5040ebbbade5ee1c381531a49e3083b6146cw_crop1659073437414.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The works began in 2020, during the pandemic."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The works began in 2020, during the pandemic.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659073880892\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/e676731554b7d9f72b3f2d4c468d135b424d0372w_crop1659073478389.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The first stage of the works will be ready in early 2023 and the second during 2024, according to projections."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The first stage of the works will be ready in early 2023 and the second during 2024, according to projections.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#PHOTOS #River #Plate #presents #Codere #sponsor #works #Monumental
