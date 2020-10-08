Mumbai: Riya Chakraborty, who came out of jail on Wednesday in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput, arrived at Santacruz police station today. Actress Riya Chakraborty, arrested on charges related to the drugs case yesterday, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court with strict conditions. After which Riya came home at around quarter to two.

Under the terms of the bail, the actress will have to appear before the Mumbai Police for 10 days and one day in every month during the next six months before the NCB. Riya reached Santacruz police station today in this connection.

The High Court also instructed to submit a personal bond of one lakh rupees and not to tamper with the evidence. Riya remained in jail for nearly 28 days. She left the Byculla Women’s Prison in the presence of the police force at around 5.30 pm yesterday.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput associates Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of ​​Rhea’s brother and the accused in the case, Shauvik Chakraborty. The court also dismissed the plea of ​​alleged narcotics smuggler Abdel Basit Parihar.

Riya and her brother were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court said that Riya does not have a criminal record and it is unlikely that she can influence the investigation or tamper with the evidence while out on bail.

Riya cannot move out of Mumbai without NCB’s permission and if she is allowed to move out of the city, she will have to give details of her trip to the agency. The High Court said that with the permission of the special NDPS judge, she will go out of the country.

The NCB made Riya an accused under strict Section 27-A of the Narcotics Prohibition NDPS Act. This section deals with funding for drug trafficking and asylum.