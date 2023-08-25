A copy of albino cougara rare mutation in the animal world, especially in these cats, was born a month ago in a zoo in Nicaragua, where it is still sheltered from the gaze of visitors.

(Also read: Outrage over poisoned female puma in Antioquia: they are looking for their three puppies).

“We are taking all the measures to be able to keep him as healthy as possible together with his mother,” veterinarian Carlos Molina, from the Thomas Belt Zoo, in Juigalpa, Chontales department, about 139 kilometers from Managua, told AFP.

“He is healthy, he has good body condition,” he said.

Photo: OSWALDO RIVAS / AFP

(In addition: Antioquia: they denounce possible poisoning of a female puma that was taking care of her cubs).

The fur of common pumas at birth is light brown or reddish with black flecks. The genetic mutation that causes white pigmentation is rare among animal species, especially in these cats, of which there are hardly any documented cases in the world.

Photo: See also The Pope criticized the actions of the West OSWALDO RIVAS / AFP

“We are happy to have it because you don’t see this very often,” Molina said.

The puma is the second largest cat in the Americas after the jaguar, and the fourth in the world after the tiger and the lion.

Zoo keepers avoid contact with the small albino puma, which grows up with its mother in a den set up in the fenced enclosure, and hope that within two months the cub will be able to receive veterinary treatment.

(Keep reading: Spotted puma in Piedecuesta, there is fear because it would be eating several animals).

AFP