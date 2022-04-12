Yucatán.- The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), rescued a jaguar cub at the Mérida International Airport, Yucatán, which was intended to be sent illegally by courier service.

Profepa reported that the rescue of this male jaguar (Pantera Onca), approximately three months old, occurred during an operation carried out in coordination with the National Guard.

The images were shared through social networks

The little jaguar was detected by a specialized detector that identified a microchip in the specimen, however, the documents exhibited presented irregularities.

For this reason, Profepa left the feline in the hands of experts at the UMA facilities.

Likewise, it was detailed that the jaguar is listed in Normative Annex III of the current Official Mexican Standard “NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010 under the risk category of Danger of extinction.”

The environmental protection authorities also shared some images of the feline. In them you can see how the little jaguar was packed in a wooden box with some holes.

In the images you can also see the jaguar fully awake and alert, which suggests that it is in good health.