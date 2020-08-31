Onam celebration at mother’s home The reason for the lockdown regarding Corona was that everyone stayed away from their family and friends. Malaika has written that after a full 5 months all gathered at her mother Joyce Policarp’s house. The occasion was the Onam celebration and together with the family, they have celebrated this occasion very strongly.

‘Thank you mother for Onam Saadya’ Malaika has shared the pictures of these delicious dishes, writing, ‘Our table is set and after 5 months we have gathered at our parents’ house on the auspicious occasion of Onam. Thank you mother for Onam Saadya. ‘

The name of each dish is written with a hashtag. Malaika has also told with these pictures what the mother has made for her on this special day of Onam. He wrote the name of each dish with a hashtag.

Amrita Arora arrives with her husband and child Amrita Arora had reached the mother’s house with her husband and child and she has also shared the picture of this celebration.

Malaika’s mother is missing friends Apart from both sisters, mother Joyce Policarp has also shared some pictures of this occasion on social media. She has written that she had been missing the family meal for a long time. She has also said that Amatya is crowded with people at her house, but she is missing her friends a lot at the moment.

Celebration of Onam at home after 2 years He has written that after 2 years he celebrated Onam at his home and eating food on banana leaves was a unique experience for everyone.

Malaika’s mother is Malayali Catholic He wrote that the children raised a lot of questions as to why do people eat this way today. This Onam Sadya includes Appe, Engi Puli, Kanimanga Pickle, Manga Pickle, Vedukapuli Naranga Pickle, Chamanti, Moru Malaku, Kaya Varathatu, Sharkara Varati, Pappadam, Neandran Pajham, Sambaram, Matta Choru, Sambhar, Nei, Olan, Puli Many more dishes like Matanga Eriseri, Vellarika Pachadi were also included. Please tell that while Malaika’s mother Joyce Arora is a Malayali Catholic, father Anil Arora was a Punjabi. When Malaika was 11 years old, her parents separated from each other and they divorced.

