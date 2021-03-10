The Nepal Department of Tourism issued a new regulation for Everest in which the need for get authorization if you want to share images featuring other mountaineers, which will thus avoid “controversial” photographs such as the viral traffic jam in 2019.

On May 22 of that year, more than 200 climbers reached the summit of Everest (8,848.86 meters), breaking the promotion record in the same day but also creating a traffic jam that caused queues of several hours in a narrow pass on the slope near the summit.

That photograph not only recalled the popularity of the mountain, but also underlined the danger additional that mountaineers can run, since every minute is important when one depends on an oxygen bottle and night can fall: in 2012, in another traffic jam, four mountaineers died of fatigue and altitude sickness.

Mount Everest Base Camp. Photo: AP Photo / Tashi Sherpa, file

Taking, taking and sharing photos and videos of “other climbers” without the consent of other mountaineers featured in the images or the Department of Tourism, the only Nepalese agency authorized to issue Everest climbing permits, has now been banned with immediate effect.

“Each climber can take, share and make images and videos of his group or himself, but he will face penalties if you take, take and share photos of other climbers without the consent of the department“, the director of the Department of Tourism, Mira Acharya, told Efe after making the new regulations public.

In addition, he added, although “we honor the personal freedom of climbers, that does not mean that they can publish photographs and videos of others without their consent (…) All these activities have been prohibited,” he declared, reinforcing the previous regulations in which there were already certain restrictions.

The photo that traveled the world: the dangerous traffic jam on Everest in May 2019. Photo: Nirmal Purja / @ Nimsdai Project Possible via AP)

Distancing himself from the controversy, the former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association Ang Tsering Sherpa, acknowledged to Efe that the control of images is a losing battle in advance, especially due to the immediacy provided by new technologies.

“You click here, and in a second your photo is all over the world,” Sherpa concluded.

Other measures

This new regulation, which includes a dozen more rules, coincides with the start this month of the important spring season, when mountaineers begin to acclimatize before launching many of them in May to conquer Everest.

Thus, in another of these measures, it is sought avoid granting false escalation certificates to unscrupulous mountaineers, who falsify the photograph of the top and pay corrupt officials to award them the achievement, as has been shown in several cases.

Now, the expedition organizers will have to carry out a Detailed report with the details of the climb and present it to the Department of Tourism, while the Government liaison officer in charge of assisting the mountaineers, will present his own report.

May 2019 and a long line of climbers on Everest. Photo: AP Photo / Rizza Alee, File

“This clause will make the agency in charge of organizing the expedition and the liaison officer more responsible,” stressed Acharya.

In addition, according to the new regulations, all mountaineers who apply for a permit to climb Everest must present a medical report certifying that they are physically fit to climb the highest mountain in the world.

“This is a report, a test to ensure that a person is physically and mentally fit to climb,” Acharya explained, thus avoiding unnecessary incidents.

And it is that the popularity of Everest, which in 2019 meant income for Nepal of about 4 million dollars only in permits, has also seen how the number of deaths among the mountaineers increased, with at least nine dead in 2018 and ten a year later.

EFE