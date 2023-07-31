Believe it or not, it’s been quite a few years since SEGA and paramount released the first movie sonic the hedgehog. A second film was released last year, and a third film was announced shortly after. sonic. Even though the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America have gone on strike, it appears there are still plans to start filming on August 31.

In fact, some photos of the set have been leaked through a group of Facebook who takes photos of filming in the area. It includes some very familiar places that you may remember from movies of sonic above, as well as a clear picture of Sonic, Tails and knuckles. You can see the images below.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: Every time there is news about the movies of sonic I can’t help but wonder what it would have been like if the hedgehog design hadn’t changed or if it was all a marketing gimmick we all fell for.