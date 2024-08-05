The X consolevariations account has posted a photo of what we can consider the rarest version of the GameCube that exists: the Nintendo Dolphin which also gives its name to the famous emulator of the platform. This is a great find for fans of video game archaeology, as well as a curiosity worth satisfying.

A museum piece

“We have detailed photos of one of the first physical GameCubes ever made,” consolevariations began in their post, before explaining, “It was called the ‘Nintendo Dolphin,’ This GameCube is so rare that until now we have not had permission to upload it to the internet…so far, more photos are coming.”

The Nintendo GameCube is not one of Nintendo’s most successful consoles, but many are still fond of it because of its unique shape, as well as a truly impressive library of games. “Dolphin” was the code name of the console in progress (also known as N2000 and Project Dolphin) and the prototype you can see is really rare. The similarities with the final version of the console are there, but there are also many differences, starting from the logo on the central part of the body.

In short, it is certainly a curiosity that will make Nintendo fans and the most avid retro gamers happy.

The only existing photo of the Dolphin to date

For comparison, we added the only existing Dolphin photo so far. As you can see, it is not quite as detailed as the new ones.