On the Canadian island of Newfoundland, drone footage accidentally spotted an iceberg with an unusual phallic shape, photos of which are going around the world. The author of the shots is the photographer Ken Pretty who activated his drone, finding by chance an iceberg over 9 meters high with a curious shape, located off the east coast of the island of Newfoundland, in the district of Dildo, in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The publication of the images sparked a wave of amused and ironic comments on social media. “Looking at the iceberg from the mainland, it wasn’t entirely clear. But once I took the drone out there, it was unreal how much it resembled a specific part of the male body,” Pretty told the Guardian. A resemblance so marked that many users assumed the image was fake. “People don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s photoshopped, but I assure you it’s all real,” insisted the photographer. The day after Pretty photographed the iceberg, the bulbous top collapsed.