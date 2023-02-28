A Tesla Model 2 should appear sometime this year. Or maybe it’s called Model Q. And maybe it won’t arrive until 2026. The thing is, a cheaper Tesla is coming. Pictures have now surfaced of a strange car in China, rumored to be the new Model 2 (or Model Q). One thing is certain: this is not a Tesla. But what on earth is it?

Just take a good look at the photos below. There is a hole in the rear bumper where an exhaust once was. The handles are not recessed into the doors (as with all Teslas) and moreover, Tesla never actually drives camouflaged models in the wild. And finally, we actually know for sure that this is a Mazda CX-30, if we look at the roofline and the bumpers.

This Mazda CX-30 Model Y mashup is making the rounds with claims it’s a “Model 2” (can we please stop using that name?!?!?! 😫) pic.twitter.com/r5tpNm8ZdK — Mike – CyberOwners.com (@TeslaTruckClub) February 21, 2023

But what is it then?

Either someone put a lot of effort into editing these photos, or there really is a Mazda CX-30 driving in China with Tesla lights. The uploader of the above footage thinks someone made a Tesla body kit for the Mazda. Unfortunately, very little is known about who the vehicle belongs to and why it is camouflaged.

The real Tesla Model 2

Rumors about a Tesla Model 2 have been going for a while. This should be the cheapest Tesla with a price of around 25,000 euros, which is about 15,000 euros cheaper than the Tesla Model 3. Previous reports speak of a reveal in 2023, but we’re guessing that the car is not here yet. And even if it is revealed, it could take a long time.