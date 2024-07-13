MAK publishes photo of black boxes of Sukhoi Superjet 100 that crashed in Moscow region

Photos of the black boxes of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane that crashed in the Moscow region on July 12 have appeared. Photos published Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC).

It is noted that the flight recorders were exposed to high temperatures and suffered severe mechanical damage. IAC specialists prepared the recorders to prevent data loss.

“All flight information has been successfully copied, prepared for decoding and subsequent analysis,” the committee said.

A passenger airliner of Gazpromavia crashed near Kolomna. The aircraft was repaired right before the technical flight. There were three people on board, they did not survive.

Earlier, the black boxes from the scene of the incident were delivered to the laboratory. Decoding will begin on July 15.