Los Angeles United States.- Images show three suspects and the getaway car they used following the murder of actor Johnny Wactor. Credit: Los Angeles Police Department

Police have released images of three suspects and their getaway car following the shooting of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, who caught the thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car in downtown Los Angeles.

The two images were released by the Los Angeles Police Department in a community alert seeking help in identifying the suspects.

One image shows the vehicle, described as a stolen black 2018 Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior. The other image shows three individuals outside the vehicle.

The alert indicates Wactor was shot in the chest by Suspect 1, who has tattoos above his left eye and on his right cheek.

The actor was shot at around 3:20 a.m. on May 25.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, told ABC 7 that her 37-year-old son was leaving work at a rooftop bar with a colleague when he saw someone near his car and thought it was being towed. A masked suspect opened fire, his mother said. The trio fled in the Infiniti.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC series from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in a variety of films and television series, including Station 19, NCIS, Westworld, and the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard.