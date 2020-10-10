Fans from all over the world have not yet recovered from the shock of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. Justice is being sought for Sushant not only in India but all over the world. Soon after Sushant’s death, his elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also run an online campaign. Recently, Shweta shared some pictures on social media which have pictures of a lot of billboards demanding Sushant’s justice. All these boards are set up at different places in Sri Lanka.

While sharing the pictures of the posters, Shweta wrote, ‘Thank you Sri Lanka #Justice4SushantSinghRajput’ Shweta had earlier shared pictures of posters and billboards in different places around the world demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. is.



A few days ago, Sushant’s family and fans started another campaign named #SushantEarthDay. Shweta had also shared a video of this on social media and said that in support of this campaign, more than 3 lakh people had lit diyas and candles by switching off their house lights.



Meanwhile, let us know that the CBI investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case has reached the forensic report of AIIMS, which has ruled out any possibility of killing Sushant. However Sushant’s family and fans have rejected this forensic report of AIIMS outright. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has appealed to the CBI to set up a new forensic investigation team.

