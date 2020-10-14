New Delhi TV’s famous actress Rashmi Desai, who appeared in Bigg Boss season 13, recently got her photoshoot done. A video related to this is being seen a lot on social media. In this video on social media, Rashmi Desai can be seen doing photoshoot in glamorous style. Which his fans are very fond of.

The film has been shared on Instagram on Instagram account named Selfie, the video is becoming quite viral. In the video, Rashmi can be seen in a sunflower top and white skirt. During this time, she is seen giving many poses for photoshoot in her adorable style.

Even before this, photoshoot videos of Rashmi Desai have been quite viral. Rashmi Desai made her own distinct identity during Bigg Boss 13. Since then, there has been a significant increase in his fan following on social media. At the same time, Rashmi Desai herself is very active on social media. He has also shared a video related to this photoshoot from his Instagram account.

So far, more than 2 lakh 56 thousand people have liked this picture of Rashmi Desai on social media. At the same time, more than 18 thousand fans have praised Rashmi on this. His fans have made thousands of comments on Rashmi’s picture like ‘Wow’, ‘Very beautiful’, ‘Amazing’ and ‘I love you’.

