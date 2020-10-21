Bangladesh women’s cricket team player Sanjida Islam is married to Mim Mossadek, a first class cricketer from Rangpur. Photos of Sanjida’s pre-wedding shoot are becoming very viral on social media. Sangeeta is seen holding a cricket bat ready for marriage, her pictures are being shared widely on social media. Sanjida, 24, plays in the Bangladesh women’s cricket team as a batter. In 2012, he made his international debut.

He has so far played 16 ODIs and 54 T20 Internationals for Bangladesh. He played his last ODI against Pakistan in November 2019. In June 2018, the Bangladesh women’s cricket team won the Asia Cup title for the first time, this was the first time when the Bangladesh women’s cricket team captured the Asia Cup.

Sanjida has 174 one-day international runs and 520 T-20 international runs. Notout 71 is his best score in T20 International, while his best score in ODI International is just 35. Sanjida was also part of the Bangladeshi women’s cricket team in the Women’s T20 World Cup played in February-March this year. Speaking of Mim, he has played a total of three first class matches so far, Mim plays as a wicketkeeper batsman. See Sanjida’s pre-wedding shoot and wedding photos-