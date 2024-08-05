August 3, 2024 marked a new chapter in the life of Hugo López-Gatell and Rebeca Peraltawho formalized their relationship in a ceremony that brought together family members and colleagues from the political sphere, this, shortly after Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal will get married, the most talked about news since then.

The wedding, held in a highly visible context due to the bride and groom’s careers, also included the presence of prominent officials of the 4T.

Hugo López-Gatell, known for his role as former Tsar against coronaviruscurrently holds the position of General Coordinator of Policy and Government in the Presidencywith a monthly salary of 125,000 pesos.

His political career also includes a failed candidacy for Morena for the post of head of the Government of Mexico City and his recent reinstatement as Presidential Advisor on Health, announced on March 22, 2024.

For its part, Rebecca Peralta serves as Coordinator of Administrative Care Strategies in the Ministry of Economy, with an income close to 80,000 pesos per month.

His career includes notable international experience, having worked in Bolivia in the Ministry of Mining and the Vice PresidencyIn addition, Peralta holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Latin American Studies from UNAM and was a professor at the Universidad Andina Simón Bolívar in Bolivia.

The couple has a son born in January 2022, during the pandemic period. The couple’s relationship Lopez-Gatell and Peralta was made public in 2020, and this It is López-Gatell’s second marriage, who already has a 12-year-old son from his previous marriage to economist Arantxa Colchero.

Despite his recent change of role and political aspirations, it has not yet been confirmed whether López-Gatell will join the team of the next president of Mexico.