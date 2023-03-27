Several months ago, the existence of Joker: Folie à Deuxsequel to the film of the villain of Batman that has been expected by those who became fans of Joaquin Phoenix in his incarnation of the character. Until today, not much is known about the film since there are not many advances, but it seems that production has already started.

Photos of the actress and singer have recently leaked Lady Gaga, this on the set where some of the first filming is taking place for the long-awaited film that will arrive in the 2024. He can be seen wearing an outfit that alludes to Harley Quinn, character that apparently will take much of the lead for this installment.

Here you can see them:

FIRST LOOK AT LADY GAGA AS HARLEY QUINN! pic.twitter.com/g9X4jegmMK — ‎ً (@HailEternal) March 25, 2023

For now few photos have been revealed of the tape, one of them is that this version of harley quinn It would be a little different from what was seen with the interpretation you have made. margot robbie in the movies of suicide squad. This time it could be a boarding school Arkham Asylumwhich helps Joker to escape from said mentally ill prison.

Remember that the movie opens on October 4, 2024.

Via: comingsoon

Editor’s note: Little by little, more information about the film continues to emerge, but I don’t think we will have a trailer until next year, since it is a long time before it is finally released. Even so, there is a lot of enthusiasm to go see it on its same day of screenings in the cinema.