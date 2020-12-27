Actress Gauhar Khan has shared some unseen photos of the reception. In this, she is seen giving some romantic poses with the husband Zaid Darbar. In the caption of the photo, he wrote that you are always mine and will be mine.

Gauhar writes, “Always mine, always ours.” My dream is not complete without Manish Malhotra. This was the grand finale of my love story. Thank you Manish for preparing such a beautiful lehenga. ” Please tell that on 25 December Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar married. Both were dating each other for a long time.

Photos and videos of her marriage and reception are coming out on social media. Gauhar danced fiercely at the reception. Sometimes with husband Zaid and sometimes with friend Hussein.

Let me tell you that many stars including filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Roode, designer Manish Malhotra attended this function. Significantly, Gauhar Khan also shared pictures of his marriage on social media. With this, he wrote a beautiful caption. Gauhar was seen in white and golden shara in the photos. With this, he wore heavy jewelery. At the same time, Zaid looked quite handsome in cream color Sherwani. Gauhar Khan, sharing these pictures on his Instagram, wrote in the caption, “Qubool Hai.”