Photos of 18-year-old Chechen Abdulak Anzorov, who killed and beheaded a French teacher near Paris, appeared on the network. Attention to the pictures published in social networks on Saturday, October 17, drew “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

In one of the photos, the terrorist is captured together with five younger brothers, in the other – together with one of the younger brothers.

It is known that there were six children in total in the family, Abdulak Anzorov was the eldest of them. Currently, one of the brothers is detained, as well as his parents.

Earlier it was reported that before killing the teacher, Anzorov asked about him the students of the college where the deceased worked. Also, the educational institution received threats.

The murder took place on the evening of October 16 in a suburb of Paris. The perpetrator tracked down the teacher at the college, killed him and beheaded him. Later, during the arrest, he was shot. According to law enforcement officers, the killer was a Chechen who was born in Moscow and at the age of six moved with his family to France, where he received the status of a political refugee.