Photographer Tod Papageorge documented the beaches of California in the 1970s and 1980s with his camera in search of the intersection between prejudice and the realities of the place. His photo book “At the Beach” now shows the results.

1In 975 Tod Papageorge made a trip across the United States. His journey was to end on the beaches of Los Angeles. There, under the blazing sun of California, the photographer took his first medium format pictures (6 x 9 cm). Three years later he returned to the site to take more photos. Visits continued over the years and Papageorge’s work was shaped At the Beach.

For Tod Papageorge it was of particular interest to visit the beach as a place and to examine its clichés photographically. The images of the Californian beaches were particularly influenced by cinema and music at the time.

Snapshots were taken on his forays that have a certain timelessness about them. There are crowded beaches, cool surfers and beautiful bodies, so expect clichés. However, these photos can just as easily be projected onto today’s California beaches. Don’t surfers look the same again or still, with their mustaches and long hair? And don’t you see the same swimwear when you stroll along the boardwalks of Santa Monica and Malibu? Nevertheless, it is good for the pictures that their monochrome does not correspond to the pop candy-colored West Coast cliché.

Papageorge himself says of his images: “I worked on these photos believing that the closer I get to describing the place in my images, the more surprising they can emerge from this process.” And so you can see in his work, the closer he gets to the subjects with his camera, the more detail there is in his photos than just the mere cliché.



Steeled like a statue by Michelangelo

:



Image: Death Papageorge





Surfers were the cool guys on the beach back in the 70s.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





There is always something to look at.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





The beaches of California as a meeting place for young people

:



Image: Death Papageorge





Is it all just a cliché? The beach belongs to the beautiful people.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





The photographer’s prejudices and reality were not far apart.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





Happy is he who has each other.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





The best view of what is happening is from above.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





Like something out of an American film: young people on the beach promenade

:



Image: Death Papageorge





Two surfboards are waiting to be used.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





There is always something to see on the beach.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





A group of young people are having a lively conversation.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





Two women lie in the California sun.

:



Image: Death Papageorge





A nap after surfing

:



Image: Death Papageorge



Tod Papageorge is an American photographer and teacher who began his career as a street photographer in New York in the 1960s. His book At the Beach has 112 pages and is with Stanley/Barker (ISBN — 978-1-913288-59-4) published.