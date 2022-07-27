The Napoli shirts for the 22-23 season

There SSC Napolipresented the jerseys that the Azzurri players will wear next season. Here are the first, the second and those of the goalkeepers.

“The collaboration of EA7 Emporio Armani with Napoli also continues for the 2022-2023 season. Following the renewed agreement with Aurelio De Laurentiis, owner and President of Calcio Napoli, the brand is confirmed as technical sponsor of the Neapolitan team.

Also this year EA7 has studied the creativity of the official match kits and technical material of the first team, for the league matches and for those of the UEFA Champions League, and of Napoli Primavera. The garments and accessories will be produced and marketed by the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli SpA.

The collaboration confirms Giorgio Armani’s connection with the world of football. A constantly evolving dialogue that is expressed through the creation of formal and technical clothing, and that comes from the shared values ​​of loyalty, commitment, team play. The same values ​​that Aurelio De Laurentiis has always cultivated.

