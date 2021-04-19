Who are we talking about? Daughter of another member of Surfin ‘Bichos, Joaquín Pascual (also in Mercromina). He has played with several indie musicians and has just started his own group, Capricornio Uno, with which he released his first album last year, Double exposure.

What relationship was he exactly with his musician father? His relationship has always been very close and musical, not only with his father, but also with his grandfather Miguel, whom he says is his greatest influence. “Being in my mother’s womb, my parents enjoyed music constantly, and I think that totally programmed my brain,” adds she, who started composing at age 8, plays various instruments and is currently a teacher. of music, like Joaquín. A curious anecdote is that she appeared, with seven or eight months, in one of the promotional photos of the album Carnal brothers from Surfin ‘Bichos, sitting on José Manuel Mora’s lap. At Primavera Sound in 2017, 25 years later, they decided to repeat the same photo.

Does your style resemble that of the parent? Yes and no. It is true that she made her debut as an instrumentalist in her father’s concerts, but later she expanded her profession by playing with Ramírez Exposure and Soledad Vélez. In Capricornio Uno, the project he shares with Jordi Sapena (The Red Room), does not depart from the indie pop master lines, but follows different paths from those of Joaquín Pascual.

What chances do you have of not being left in the father’s shadow and that your career is more noticeable? Hardly. Capricorn One is an interesting bunch, but your father had the privilege of pioneering a construction scene. In these times things are much more complicated to get out of the middle zone between the great squad of the indie Spanish.