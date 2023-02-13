Mexico.- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is being romantically linked to Eden Polani, a 19-year-old girl, almost 30 years younger than him, which has mainly caused criticism of him on social networks.

Leonardo DiCaprio would be dating Eden Polani, as such information was made public in different media in recent days and even images of both together have been shared.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48 years old, was seen with said young woman at a public party, because they would have attended the presentation of the EP of the singer Ebony Riley. They both looked happy, smiling and she was very close to him, several news portals highlight.

But DiCaprio fans are wondering who Eden Polani is and how they met. The young woman is of Israeli origin and currently she develops her career as a model in Los Angeles, California, USA, at the ITM Models agency.

Polani has more than 200,000 followers on his Instagram account and according to information in his biography, he has worked in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany, he has also collaborated with magazines such as Glamor and, according to the Kult website, he has appeared in numerous campaigns throughout Europe.

Eden Polani is young and very beautiful, so if she wanted, she could start a career in the world of cinema, if she is interested and if she has talent; undoubtedly she would succeed.

In social networks, Leonardo fans point out the age difference between Eden and him, many even cite that she was not even born when the movie ‘Titanic’ was released in 1999, starring Leonardo.

“Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is so young that her high school education was interrupted by COVID-19 Weird!”; “Someone explain to me what a man approaching 50 has in common with a 19-year-old girl” and “Someone has to stop Leonardo DiCaprio. It was fun 10 girlfriends ago,” users write on the Internet.

In recent months, Leonardo DiCaprio, an actor known worldwide for his work as an actor, was romantically linked to Victoria, another 23-year-old girl, daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, but now it is unknown if they continue as a couple or not.