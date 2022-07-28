<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Models parade designs of the Gef brand in collaboration with the Colombian singer Maluma and his foundation The Art of Dreams.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658986444161\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/1247e937207da70a3fdd029bcf05c5a1117312b1w_crop1658985750407.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Maluma and his sister Manuela Londo\u00f1o, director of the Art of Dreams Foundation."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Maluma and his sister Manuela Londo\u00f1o, director of the Art of Dreams Foundation.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658986444436\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/465f3f33c3a0265f9e49abd473ae2efc4f2c62f6w_crop1658985781009.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The Colombian singer at the end of the Gef brand catwalk in collaboration with the Colombian singer, at Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2022, in Medell\u00edn."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The Colombian singer at the end of the Gef brand catwalk in collaboration with the Colombian singer, at Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2022, in Medell\u00edn.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658986444654\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/3e4d856632782b4e82e2d8078f12943fe2d3c5f0w_crop1658985863511.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p><span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658986444925\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/19ad847160a5de1c1b7a5f98a8604aeaf8397ca8w_crop1658985942404.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p><span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658986445234\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/27\/f76d69ad53f347e58330abd2bb9ad8ada6330659w_crop1658985962171.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p><span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#PHOTOS #Maluma #Gef #Arte #los #Sue\u00f1os #collaborate #inclusive #fashion #catwalk
