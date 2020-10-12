A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor reported his corona infection to fans via social media and just after that Malaika Arora was also found to be Covid-19 positive. However, both Arjun and Malaika have now returned to their normal lives by defeating Corona. After recovering from Corona, now for the first time, Malaika and Arjun are seen together on Sunday.

Some pictures of Malaika and Arjun have been seen on social media. Arjun Kapoor had come to drop Malaika from the vehicle to his house and during this time both of them were caught in the photographer’s camera.

These pictures are now in discussion on social media. However, Arjun Kapoor’s face is clearly visible in these pictures. Malaika is seen getting out of the car and heading towards her house and is seen in a white outfit. He has taken care of safety regarding Corona.



Recently Malaika made her debut on the set of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ after recovering from Corona where she was strongly received. The show’s judge Terence Lewis posted a video and shared the full view of the set with the fans. Terence showed how happy the Mojud people were there after Malaika returned to the set and asked them what questions.