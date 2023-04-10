Three hundred kilometers from the capital of Zacatecas, in the municipality of Jiménez del Teúl, it has been held every year since its founding in 1591; During Holy Week, the enigmatic and colorful “Judea”, this year, between 60 and 80 participants represent the passion of Christ in a theatrical-ancestral way. With few changes since its origin, one of the most significant passages of the Catholicism, is intertwined with the traditions of the native peoples of the region of what is now Zacatecas and its border with Durango, Nayarit and Jalisco; shows the interpretation that these peoples had of the liturgical act at the moment of the spiritual conquest.