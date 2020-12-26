Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is super active on social media. Kangana keeps sharing her thoughts and daily routine with fans on social media every day. Now Kangana has shared a very special message on the occasion of her mother’s birthday. Along with this message, Kangana has also shared many pictures of her mother on social media.

Kangana shared several pictures of her mother on her birthday, writing, ‘For our birthday she used to get up early in the morning and cook many delicious dishes, keep pooja, wear her wedding jewelery and joking, There is no weight in his body like humming songs. Now on his birthday, when I asked what we could do, he said – I am a mother, not a child. Happy birthday mother. ‘

Talking about the work front, Kangana has completed the shooting of her next film ‘Thalaivi’. Soon she will start shooting for her next films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’. In ‘Tejas’ she will be seen as a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force while in ‘Dhakad’ she will be seen as a detective.

