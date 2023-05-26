He James Webb’s Space Telescope largest ever built. This artifact is a wonder of space engineering, because thanks to its capabilities it could be considered a time machine, because it allows us to observe galaxies from the beginning of the universe billions of years ago.

Webb can pick up infrared light and see directly through giant dust clouds and into deep space much further than the Hubble telescope of the POT.

Webb recently shared a series of images through social networks, these correspond to classical Observations Of The Universe, but with high resolution and a color palette that will surprise you.

These spaces of the universe that have been the object of interest for decades were updated by NASA combining captures from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Chandra X-ray Observatory, as well as optical light data from the Hubble Telescope.

The new NASA compositions offer an amazing view of four celestial bodies; two galaxies, a nebula and a star cluster.

NGC 346:

NGC 346 is an amazing cluster of stars located in the galaxy Small Magellanic Cloud about 200,000 light years from Earth.

This new composition of NGC 346 by Webb and other observing instruments shows plumes and arcs of gas and dust that planets use to form.

Thanks to the use of Chandra X-rays, this new observation offers new data previously seen, revealing young, hot, massive stars that produce powerful bursts of energy from their surface.

NGC 1672:

NGC 1672 is a spiral galaxy, due to the characteristic it presents it is classified by astronomers as a “barred” spiral galaxy, it commonly presents in its arms a straight band of stars along the center that encloses its nucleus unlike Like other spiral galaxies, this type of body has arms that reach its center.

M16:

M16 also known as Messier 16 or the Eagle Nebula is the well-known region of space called the “Pillars of Creation”. In this observation, unlike the previous ones, incipient stars that remain and have just formed can be observed, while the points that appear are young stars that emit an impressive amount of X-rays.

M72:

M72 is a spiral galaxy like ours (The Milky Way), this is the closest to us and from the point of view from Earth it is 32 million light years away.

Messier M72 is also known as a Ghost Galaxy because of its relatively dim color that makes it more difficult to detect by telescopes.