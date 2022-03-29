<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>"Intertwining cultures, from Mexico to the United Arab Emirates" is the name of the exhibition between both countries.<span> Photos: Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648533936665\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/28\/foto_dos_exposicion_entre_mexico_y_emiratos_arabes_crop1648533473117.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="It was held in the capital Abu Dhabi."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>It was held in the capital Abu Dhabi.<span> Photo: Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648533936847\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/28\/foto_tres_exposicion_entre_mexico_y_emiratos_arabes_crop1648533486052.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="It combines the works of the great masters of Mexican Popular Art and artisans of this emirate."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>It combines the works of the great masters of Mexican Popular Art and artisans of this emirate.<span> Photo: Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648533937068\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/28\/foto_cuatro_exposicion_entre_mexico_y_emiratos_arabes_crop1648533509665.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The exhibition will be open to the public until June 23 at the House of Artisans (Qasr Al Hosn) in Abu Dhabi."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The exhibition will be open to the public until June 23 at the House of Artisans (Qasr Al Hosn) in Abu Dhabi.<span> Photo: Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648533937249\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/28\/foto_cinco_exposicion_entre_mexico_y_emiratos_arabes_crop1648533521746.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Mexico's participation in Expo Dubai 2020 has fostered conversations and collaborations with various institutions in the United Arab Emirates."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Mexico's participation in Expo Dubai 2020 has fostered conversations and collaborations with various institutions in the United Arab Emirates.<span> Photo: Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648533937436\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/03\/28\/foto_seis_exposicion_entre_mexico_y_emiratos_arabes_crop1648533534543.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The representation of Mexican history and art in the Permanent Galleries of the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been present since the opening of the museum in 2017."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The representation of Mexican history and art in the Permanent Galleries of the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been present since the opening of the museum in 2017.<span> Photo: Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#PHOTOS #Intertwining #cultures #Mexico #United #Arab #Emirates #exhibition #borders
