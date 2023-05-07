The deputy director of Municipal Public Security of La Piedad, together with his team, was captured in images while help people affected by the tragedy on May 5 on Enrique Ramírez street in front of the bus station.

in one of the photographs The vice principal is seen carrying a woman to take her to an ambulance, while in another image the firefighters are seen resting after a long day.

Through social networks, the people of La Piedad have begun to recognize the rescue work of all those involved, naming them “Heroes Without Caps”, the recognition came through the intervention with digital drawing of the images, which quickly went viral.

The tragedy occurred when a truck loaded with huachicolallegedly illegal, entered La Piedad at high speed, while being pursued by patrols from Santa Ana. The truck It impacted several vehicles and caught fire when it overturned, leaving three deceased people They were inside a local business.

The sinister too caused fires in shops, homes, vehicles and left several people intoxicated and with nervous breakdowns.

Despite the tragedy, the police, emergency and fire departments of La Piedad and Santa Ana demonstrated their bravery and courage by quickly intervening and helping in the emergency. Thanks to them, many people were able to be rescued and the tragedy was contained.

Among the anonymous heroes who participated in the emergency are Commander Zeus Rueda of Radio Auxilio and the deputy director of public safety at La Piedad, Aldo Alvarado, who are especially recognized for their bravery and courage in the emergency.

The truck with huachicol entered La Piedad fleeing from the Pénjamo police and caused a strong fire that damaged several buildings and vehicles.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, when the Guanajuato authorities detected the truck with the huachicol in a road arch and began a pursuit. After entering Michoacan territory, the truck overturned and caused the fire.