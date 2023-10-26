Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

In the air it flies straight, but on the ground it tips over backwards: A plane in New York apparently loses its balance.

Kassel – thud! Suddenly the Airbus sits with its tail on the runway. Airplanes are known to be the safest means of transportation. They are often more dangerous than flying itself Germs on board, so some things shouldn’t be touched.

Especially because they are considered so safe, it can be surprising to hear that an Airbus tips backwards. However, it is even rarer to see the whole thing. However, one person has now filmed this exact incident at an airport in New York. But how can something like this even happen?

Video of tipping Airbus goes viral: Machine cannot maintain balance

It is clear from the video that the plane was unbalanced. The rear part of the Airbus is on the ground, the front part is in the air. The door to the cargo hold is open in the front part of the plane, so it is obvious that the plane got out of balance when unloading the luggage and tipped backwards, for example because the weight in the passenger compartment also shifted. Another plane had to leave passengers behind because otherwise it would have been too heavy.

Under the post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) some comments are being collected about the unusual incident with the Airbus. “I flew on an A321 last week. When we landed, the crew said that everyone should remain seated and that disembarkation would be organized by sector so as not to unbalance the plane. I think that makes sense.” A woman on another plane went viral for the exact opposite behavior – she stayed in her seat on the plane even though a mother wanted it for her child.

At JFK Airport in New York, an Airbus lost its balance and fell backwards – videos show the incident. © Screenshot/Twitter(BrianForNJ)

“I don’t want to be the passenger who gets out and then watches the other end of the plane dive,” one person commented, presumably referring to the fact that the passengers themselves may have caused the imbalance. Another incident also shows how guests can influence the flight – With a show of hands, the passengers voted to throw a woman off the plane.

“Balance shift during exit” – Airbus tips backwards

How the incident came about now needs to be found out. As a rule, employees and crew are advised to shift the center of gravity of the Airbus if an imbalance occurs.

Later the incident became like that PictureNewspaper reports, JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski commented: “Upon arrival at the gate, the tail of the aircraft tipped backwards due to a shift in weight and balance during disembarkation, causing the nose of the aircraft to rise and eventually fall back down drove.” (kiba)