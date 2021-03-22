The emotion of living the collection of the sacred image for which one feels devotion, the nerves of the penitent at the moment of adjusting the hood to start the parade, the effort of the step holder in the collection, the disappointment by the rain that so many illusions spoil or the admiration for the perfectly aligned and synchronous capirotes thirds. All these are indescribable sensations that each Cartagena processionist has internalized and recovers every time Holy Week arrives. The photographic exhibition ‘Feelings of a passion. Images with soul of Holy Week in Cartagena ‘, by LA VERDAD photographers Pablo Sánchez, Antonio Gil and José María Rodríguez. It is organized by this newspaper with the sponsorship of the Cartagena City Council and Hidrogea. It was presented this Monday.

The mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, the president of the Board of Brotherhoods, Juan Carlos de la Cerra, took charge of this; and the manager of Hidrogea in Cartagena, Andrés Martínez Gumbau. The vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo; the general director of Hidrogea, Inmaculada Serrano; the elder brother Marrajo, Francisco Pagán; that of Cristo del Socorro, Manuel Martínez, and the main butler of the Risen One, Emilia Agüera. The delegate of the newspaper, Gregorio Mármol, intervened.

“They are historical images of unique moments that will allow us to live our Holy Week in a different way,” said the mayor. Castejón highlighted that the exhibition «is causing a lot of expectation, it is enjoying a lot. I want to invite all the people of Cartagena to take a walk and check the quality of the photographs ».

This exhibition arises as a tribute to the newspaper, in this second year without processions, to those who star in the first Holy Week in the Region declared of international tourist interest, Alberto Aguirre recalled. «With all the security measures, outdoors, and thanks to the quality of the photographers, we are going to project the spectacularity and religiosity of Holy Week in Cartagena», He assured.

Gallery.

ANTONIO GIL / AGM

Relive feelings



For Hidrogea, according to Andrés Martínez, it is a great satisfaction to participate in the projection of an event so deeply rooted in Cartagena, “although it is true that we would have liked to collaborate in another type of initiative. Unfortunately, for the second year, and it is already getting a bit tough, we are not going to have processions ». In the absence of parades in the street, Martínez was convinced that this exhibition It is a way to revive very intimate and genuine feelings for many Cartagena.

For his part, Juan Carlos de la Cerra showed his gratitude to LA VERDAD, the City Council and Hidrogea. Also to the authors of the exhibition, for being able to capture all the expressiveness, strength and symbolism of the processionist’s gestures and moments, which on the street, tend to go unnoticed.

«This exhibition of THE TRUTH supposes a recognition of the quiet work that each brother, each brother, performs every day to have a unique Holy Week “, highlighted the president of the Board of Brotherhoods.

The exhibition, with 24 large-format photos installed in 12 outdoor exhibitors, will be seen until April 6 at the door of the church of Santa María de Gracia, the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, the Glorieta de San Francisco and the Puerta de Murcia.