He fire which has already razed more than 3,000 hectares on the Spanish island of

Tenerife is probably “the most complex” in recent decades in the Canary Islands archipelago, located off the northwestern coast of Africa, the president of the regional government said on Thursday.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday night, burns an area of ​​forests and ravines in the northeast of the island. More than 3,200 hectares have burned, according to the latest figures from the authorities.

On Thursday morning, the regional government ordered the confinement of the town of La Esperanza, in the municipality of Rosario, while a dozen small villages and hamlets in this tourist area were evacuated as a precaution. In total, there are more than 7,000 people affected.

The sun is seen between the cloud of smoke caused by the forest fire that has affected the island of Tenerife since last Tuesday. See also Storm Eunice in the Netherlands: these are the most impressive photos Photo: Alberto Valdes. EFE

“The night has been very hard (…) This is probably the most complex fire we have had in the Canary Islands. If not always, at least in the last 40 years“, declared the president of the Government of the archipelago, Fernando Clavijo, at a press conference in Tenerife. The “extreme heat” and “weather circumstances” made work difficulthe added.

More than 250 people and 17 planes participate in the extinction tasks. The Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been mobilized, which regularly intervenes along with firefighters throughout the national territory to fight the most voracious and dangerous fires for the population.

“In the afternoon a new detachment of the Military Emergency Unit will be incorporated,” added Clavijo, bringing the number of soldiers mobilized in this fire to more than 200, according to the Ministry of Defense.

“We are facing a fire that we have never seen in the Canary Islands“, warned the meteorologist Vicky Palma at the press conference, referring to a record smoke column and a continuous spread of the flames for almost a day and a half.

Local authorities have closed the roads leading into the mountains in the northeast of the island. The fire comes after a heat wave in the Canary Islands that left many areas dry and increased the risk of forest fires.

A fire on the Spanish island of Tenerife is spreading out of control. Photo: Alberto Valdes. EFE The fire broke out on August 15 through a wooded area with steep ravines in the northeastern part of the island, part of the Canary Islands archipelago. Photo: Desiree Martin. AFP According to the authorities, extinguishing the fire is very complicated due to the orography of the land. Photo: Ramon de la Rocha. EFE See also The Spanish Justice refuses to release the 'Pollo' Carvajal due to the risk of flight Local authorities had to evacuate the inhabitants of five towns. Photo: Alberto Valdes. EFE The fire burns an area of ​​forests and ravines in the northeast of the island. Photo: Desiree Martin. AFP

According to scientists, extreme weather events have intensified as a result of global warming. Heat waves are likely to become more frequent and intense, with their impact more widespread.

In 2022, 300,000 hectares were burned by more than 500 fires in Spain, a record in Europe, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis).

