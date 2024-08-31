This Friday, August 30, the euthanasia of Javier Acosta, the Millonarios fan who decided to die due to his ailments. At night, on the outskirts of the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, dozens of fans from the Bogota team held a candlelight vigil in his tribute.

The 36-year-old fan battled several illnesses for several years. First, he was confined to a wheelchair due to an accident, then he contracted a bacteria, and recently he was diagnosed with cancer.

Candlelight vigil for Javier Acosta outside the El Campín stadium. Photo:Cesar Melgarejo THE TIME Share

Fans expressed their sorrow for the death of the Millonarios supporter who was part of the Comandos Azules fan group. “We remember him as a happy, humble, intelligent person who has taught us many things, to value life and has left us with a great lesson, that we complain about small things and we don’t know what other people are going through,” said one of them.

They also remembered Javier as the eternal warrior who always supported Millonarios despite the fact that he had become disabled and had to get around in a wheelchair.

In the days before the euthanasia, Javier Acosta received the support of the current idol of the blue team from Bogotá, Radamel Falcao Garcíaof coach Alberto Gamero and players like Daniel Cataño.

Fans are confident that next Sunday, September 1st, Millonarios will get a victory against Patriotas, in Villavicencio, and that they can dedicate the triumph to Javier Acosta.

