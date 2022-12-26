Photos: Egan Bernal’s radical change after nose surgery

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This is what the Tour de France Champion looks like today.
This is what the Tour de France Champion looks like today.
The 25-year-old athlete underwent the procedure to correct an obstructive nasal pathology.
December 26, 2022, 03:26 PM
It is no secret to anyone that the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He has gone through different procedures, the product of multiple falls and what could be called ‘occupational hazards’.
However, in these days of rest he took the opportunity to perform an aesthetic one: the Rhinoplasty.
The man from Zipaquireño went through the operating room of the easy plastic surgery specialist, Gustavo Mieryand he performed “a functional septorhinoplasty, a procedure that seeks to improve respiratory function, that is, to facilitate the passage of air through the nose”, according to the ‘SoHo Magazine’.
The above, because had nasal obstructive pathology, multiple nasal trauma, and septal deviation.
The athlete had already been seen with the bandage and training, even during recovery, but some photos of the new look were finally published.
Although it is clear that it takes time for the area to finish deflating, in fact this takes about six weeks or two months, a change is already noticeable.
On the other hand, his followers have wished him a good recovery.
Daisy Contreras
Writing TRENDS
December 26, 2022, 03:26 PM
