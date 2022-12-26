Photos: Egan Bernal’s radical change after nose surgery

It is no secret to anyone that the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He has gone through different procedures, the product of multiple falls and what could be called ‘occupational hazards’.

However, in these days of rest he took the opportunity to perform an aesthetic one: the Rhinoplasty.

The man from Zipaquireño went through the operating room of the easy plastic surgery specialist, Gustavo Mieryand he performed “a functional septorhinoplasty, a procedure that seeks to improve respiratory function, that is, to facilitate the passage of air through the nose”, according to the ‘SoHo Magazine’.

The above, because had nasal obstructive pathology, multiple nasal trauma, and septal deviation.

(Read also: Primoz Roglic sets the Giro d’Italia 2023 as his goal).

The athlete had already been seen with the bandage and training, even during recovery, but some photos of the new look were finally published.

Although it is clear that it takes time for the area to finish deflating, in fact this takes about six weeks or two months, a change is already noticeable.

(Keep reading: Wilmar Roldán is nominated for the best referee in the world in 2022).

On the other hand, his followers have wished him a good recovery.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing TRENDS