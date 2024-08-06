It’s one of the must-haves for back to school. Between new notebooks and backpacks, the new EA Sports FC game makes its way into every classroom every year. This year, the new game promises to be interesting, with many new features and improvements.

Unfortunately, some will be disappointed. For the most passionate fans, having to do without the real names and emblems of the clubs is a real disappointment, accompanied by fake stadiums and shirts. This year will be the case of Inter de Milan and of the AC Milanwho have signed with KonamiEA Sports’ competitor, with its eFootball franchise.

🚨New information #FC25 Konami auront les droits exclusifs des Clubs Milanais sur FC 25. 👉Voici les Logos et les noms des clubs italiens 🇮🇹

Inter Milan ➡️ Lombardia FC

AC Milan ➡️ Milano FC pic.twitter.com/OA4HO9Sw3E — DredreamFUT (@DredreamF) August 5, 2024

However, there are Good news for Napoli and AS Roma fans: They, absent in previous editions, will return in this new work.