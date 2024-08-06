With the major European championships set to resume just a few days away, all eyes are also on the launch of the most eagerly awaited video game of the autumn for football fans: EA Sports FC 25.
It’s one of the must-haves for back to school. Between new notebooks and backpacks, the new EA Sports FC game makes its way into every classroom every year. This year, the new game promises to be interesting, with many new features and improvements.
Unfortunately, some will be disappointed. For the most passionate fans, having to do without the real names and emblems of the clubs is a real disappointment, accompanied by fake stadiums and shirts. This year will be the case of Inter de Milan and of the AC Milanwho have signed with KonamiEA Sports’ competitor, with its eFootball franchise.
Two major losses for EA FC 25, which has already seen its logos revealed on the Internet. The specialist shirt site Footy Headlines reveals the new crests that will be present in the game, with a rather successful crest for Milan and a more questionable logo for Inter.
However, there are Good news for Napoli and AS Roma fans: They, absent in previous editions, will return in this new work.
