TV actress Deepika Kakkar remains very active on social media. She often makes headlines due to her beautiful photos. Meanwhile Deepika has shared Instagram without a makeup photo in a red outfit. These no makeup photos of Deepika are winning the hearts of fans. The special thing is that with these pictures, Deepika has also given a message to her fans.

Deepika Kakkar poses in a red suit in pictures. Deepika looks beautiful and stylish without makeup too. He wrote the caption- ‘You don’t always look for opportunity. When your dress steals your heart. ‘ Commenting on Deepika’s post, her sister-in-law Saba Khan writes – Mashaallah beautiful. Another user wrote – My favorite person in my favorite color. At the same time, a fan wrote – a great combination of beauty and brain.

These pictures of Deepika Kakkar have got around 50 thousand likes in no time, while the series of comments are going on. Recently Deepika Kakkar reached Lonavla with husband Shoaib and mother-in-law. Deepika also shared the vacation photos from her Instagram account. During this time, the video of romantic dinner date with her husband Shoaib was very much discussed.

Let me tell you that Bigg Boss winner Deepika Kakkar’s Instagram has 2 million or 2 million followers. Deepika is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The two met on the set of the serial ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Deepika has also been recently seen in the Star Plus serial ‘Kaun Hum Kahan Tum’. Deepika played the role of Parvati in the show.