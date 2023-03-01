In addition to the 15 million received last August, Kobe Bryant’s family will receive another 15. LA County has agreed to compensate

Los Angeles County has accepted Vanessa Bryant’s request and will pay Vanessa Bryant’s wife and three daughters Kobe Bryant the sum of 30 million dollars. The cause was linked to the circulation of some photos taken at the scene of the helicopter accident by the Fire Brigade and Police who were the first to arrive at the scene.

The January 26, 2020 the world of sport stopped, chilled, by terrible news that shocked everyone.

A helicopter which flew over the hills of California, near Los Angeles, and on which 9 people were traveling is precipitate resulting in the deaths of all passengers and pilots.

On that helicopter were traveling, among others, the former basketball champion5 times NBA champion with his Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The ache number of the wife of the Black Mamba and mother of little Gigi, as if that weren’t enough, increased in the days and weeks following the tragedy.

Some of the Firefighters and Policemen who arrived first at the scene of the accident, in fact, they took pictures to the wreckage of the helicopter and the lifeless bodies of the 9 passengers, to then circulate them on the web.

30 million to Kobe Bryant’s family

Of course, Vanessa Bryant has been calling for justice for this affair from the start. You have filed, together with the families of the other victims, a lawsuit in Los Angeles County and asked her for compensation for the moral damages associated with those photos.

Last August the Court of Los Angeles had sentenced a compensation of 15 million dollarsbut Vanessa appealed.

Today, the same county has agreed to pay the 30 million requested by Kobe’s family. 15 of which already paid last August, the 15 others instead, they would be additional funds to settle potential future claims by his daughters.

Vanessa Bryant and her lawyer Luis Li

Louis Liattorney for Vanessa and Kobe’s daughters, said: