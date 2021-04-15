11 photos
Like every April 15, today the Children’s Day is celebrated in Spain. According to the UN, International Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20 of each year. But each country adapts the date according to its calendar. In April 1952 the Declaration of Universal Children’s Principles was drawn up, that is why in countries such as Spain, Belgium, Turkey, Bolivia or Mexico it is celebrated this month. We show you a selection of images where the little ones are the protagonists
