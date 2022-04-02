Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Association of Graduates of the National Polytechnic Institute in North Sinaloa, AC, and the National Polytechnic Institute unveiled a bust of Juan de Dios Bátiz on the boulevard that bears his name in Los Mochis. Emilio Cota was the sculptor in charge of creating the bust.

In homage to his outstanding role as founder of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), authorities unveiled and honored who 132 years ago, on a day like today in 1890, was born in Navolato, Sinaloa, and became an apostle of the technical education.

The event was headed by Gerardo Octavio Vargas Landeros, municipal president of Ahome; Rafael Medina González, director of the IPN Los Mochis Unit Regional Linkage and Development Center, and Emilio Cota García, president of the IPN Alumni Association, AC

Juan de Dios Bátiz is an outstanding character in national lifewas Governor of the State of Sinaloa and Nayarit, Local Deputy and Federal Deputy in three legislatures, as well as Senator of the Republic and more positions as Public Servant of the Federal Government.

The Municipal President of Ahome said that he will make a request to the H. Cabildo Ahomense to submit a civic day that allows to permanently honor the life and work of Juan de Dios Batiz Paredes.