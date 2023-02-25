Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programs have helped humanity to solve doubts that could hardly be solved just by thinking about it. Since through these computer systems a simple question can be transformed into a graphic representation.

One of these great doubts that can be resolved by Artificial intelligence It is to show us what a famous person would look like if they were still alive.

Many of whom lost their lives at a very young age and it was not possible to see them with the features of age on their faces and bodies. Some of them are Bruce Lee who lost his life at the age of 32, the famous musicianJimi Hendrix who died at the age of 27 and Lady Diana Spencerknown as Lady Di.

The impressive digital representations were created by the Facebook page, Dataconciencia, who were in charge of asking an AI code to represent these celebrities with their current age.

In this sense, the photographs created with artificial intelligence show Lady Di at the age of 62, Jimi Hendrix at the age of 80 and the legendary martial arts fighter, Bruce Lee at the age of 82.

The publication made by Dataconciencia also shows the representations of other celebrities such as the model and actress Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon member of the Beatles and Kurt Cobain singer and guitarist for Nirvana.