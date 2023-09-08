The United Kingdom commemorates this Friday, with private ceremonies and some public act, the first anniversary of the death of Elizabeth II, after 70 years of reign, and the accession to the throne of his son Carlos III.

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she traditionally spent her summers.

The nation then began a mourning during which hundreds of thousands of people waited hours to see the coffin of the monarch who served the longest on the British throne.

A new chapter began in the United Kingdom and the other 14 nations in which the British sovereign is the head of state, with the accession to the throne of Carlos III at 73 years of age. A year later, no major public event is planned to commemorate this change of era.

Prince William, heir to the throne, and his wife Catherine will attend a private mass in Wales, in the town of St Davids, which the late Queen had visited in 1955.

In the British capital, a salvo of cannon shots resounded from Hyde Park and the Tower of London. The government revealed a few days ago that in 2026, on the centenary of the birth of Elizabeth II, a “permanent memorial” project will be presented.

“We remember with great affection his long life, his devoted service and all that he meant to so many of us,” Carlos III said in a recorded message for the anniversary that has made numerous newspaper front pages. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support you have shown my wife and me this year as we do everything we can to be of service to all of you,” he added.

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Carlos III and Camila greet the public

The British kings, Charles III and Camila, went this Friday to the Crathie Kirk chapel, near the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where they greeted those gathered before the private religious service in memory of Elizabeth II, who died a year ago.

Dressed in a tartan skirt, like Queen Camila, Carlos III began to greet people as soon as he got out of the car that took him to the temple from the nearby Balmoral castle, where a year ago today Elizabeth II died after 70 years of reign.

On a sunny day in Scotland, the kings have decided to mark this first anniversary in private. Crathie Kirk is a chapel that was loved by Elizabeth II, who regularly attended when she spent the summer holidays at Balmoral Castle with her closest family.

Today is also a very personal day for the King because a year ago he became the British head of state.​

AFP and Efe