2 big writers of Bollywood films Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma got married. In the month of December last year, both of them announced their engagement. Kanika has shared some beautiful pictures of the wedding on her Instagram account. Taapsee Pannu has also congratulated Kanika and Himanshu for their wedding, including many Bollywood celebs.

Kanika, who has written films like ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Manmargiyaan’, shared her photos on social media and wrote, ‘New start of 2021 with Himanshu Sharma’. In the pictures, Kanika is seen in a pink colored wedding couple while Himanshu is seen in a Nehru jacket with a white kurta-pajama. Kanika and Himanshu’s wedding was attended by only a few close friends apart from family members. See, photos:



Himanshu Sharma and Kanika, who wrote films like ‘Ranjhana’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Zero’, started dating each other in 2019. After this, both of them made their relationship public in June last year. Earlier, Himanshu Sharma has dated actress Swara Bhaskar.



Talking about the work front, the film ‘Atrangi Re’ written by Himanshu Sharma will be released in which Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan are in the lead roles. On the other hand, Kanika’s next film ‘Haseen Dilruba’ will be released in which Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be seen in lead roles.

