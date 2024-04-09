ANDKing Charles III of the United Kingdom received the governor of the Bank of England this Tuesday at Buckingham PalaceAndrew Bailey, and the entity's executive director of banking, Sarah John, who presented him with the first banknotes with his image.

It is the first time that the English entity changes the image of a sovereign on a banknote, since the king's mother, the late Elizabeth II, was the first monarch of this country to appear on a banknote issued by the bank, in 1960.

The image of Carlos III will appear on banknotes worth 5, 10, 20 and 50 pounds (5, 8, 11, 6, 23 and 58 euros) and these They will enter circulation for the first time on June 5.

New banknotes bearing a portrait of King Charles III and due to enter circulation on June 5, 2024 are displayed for a photograph after being presented to Britain's King Charles III by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and the chief cashier of the Bank of England. Sarah John, at Buckingham Palace in London on April 9, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

The sovereign, 75 years old, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer after whose diagnosis it was decided that would remain removed from public life although he would maintain office tasks, such as delivering credentials or the weekly meeting with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in person or by videoconference.

On March 31, the monarch attended with his wife Camilla the Easter religious service held in St. George's Church in Windsor Castle (about 40 kilometers from London), in his first public event since February.

Britain's King Charles III (left) reacts as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (centre) and Bank of England Chief Teller Sarah John present him with the first banknotes bearing his portrait. Photo:AFP Share

Carlos III's diagnosis was announced on February 5, although on the 11th of that month he was already seen attending a mass with his wife in the private chapel of his country residence in Sandringham (eastern England).

In addition to the king, his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is currently undergoing another treatment for cancer, the details of which are unknown.

EFE